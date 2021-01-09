Jetcoin (JET) Trading 59.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 59.8% against the dollar. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $339,538.78 and approximately $1.03 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00043778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,730.75 or 0.04256651 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00033801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.83 or 0.00294711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013172 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

