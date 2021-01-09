Jewel Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Jewel has a market capitalization of $9.57 million and approximately $360.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jewel token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. In the last week, Jewel has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00024099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00044815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00109571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 62.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.92 or 0.00710846 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel (JWL) is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

