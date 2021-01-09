Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.17

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.17 and traded as high as $8.79. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 1,884 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 5.94% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

