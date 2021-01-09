Jibrel Network (JNT) Market Capitalization Tops $3.82 Million

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, Gate.io and Kucoin. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $114,992.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded up 109.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,684.61 or 0.04143167 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00033845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00291582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00013102 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Coinrail, Bibox, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.