Jobchain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $790.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 140.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Jobchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Jobchain has a market cap of $8.67 million and $790.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 86.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00023787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00108603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 63% against the dollar and now trades at $296.89 or 0.00734914 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00220818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00052341 BTC.

Jobchain Token Profile

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,851,444,855 tokens. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

