Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $110.25

Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $110.25 and traded as high as $137.40. Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) shares last traded at $135.40, with a volume of 225,849 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £601.46 million and a P/E ratio of 193.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.25.

About Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Apparelmaster and Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

