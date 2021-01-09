Joint Ventures Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 80.1% higher against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $37,600.48 and approximately $6,144.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00108990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.99 or 0.00720760 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00220133 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00055207 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures was first traded on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

