Joint Ventures Price Reaches $0.0015 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 64.1% against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $33,354.89 and $4,728.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00022938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00105322 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.65 or 0.00570138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00217163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00051277 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.