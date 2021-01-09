JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) Trading Down 0%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) shares fell 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.07 and last traded at $26.08. 6,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 8,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,152,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $30,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

