JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX) Stock Price Up 0.7%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX) rose 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.18. Approximately 162,876 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.