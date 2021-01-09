JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) Trading Up 0.7%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.18. Approximately 162,876 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 140,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,590,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,186,000 after acquiring an additional 556,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period.

