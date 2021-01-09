JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.26 and last traded at $70.22. 90,731 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $69.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.