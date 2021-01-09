JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (JII.L) (LON:JII) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $670.84

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (JII.L) (LON:JII) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $670.84 and traded as high as $724.00. JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (JII.L) shares last traded at $724.00, with a volume of 55,256 shares.

The company has a market cap of £562.58 million and a PE ratio of -3.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 670.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 598.27.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (JII.L) Company Profile (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is an investment holding company. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from investments in India. The Company also invests in companies, which earn a material part of their revenues from India. The Company will not invest in the other countries of the Indian sub-continent nor in Sri Lanka.

