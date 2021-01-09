Juggernaut Tops One Day Volume of $296,442.00 (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $296,442.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. One Juggernaut token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00024148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00110335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 63.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.93 or 0.00718788 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00219545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00054378 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

Juggernaut Token Trading

Juggernaut can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

