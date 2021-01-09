JUST 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $62.86 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. JUST has a market capitalization of $65.22 million and approximately $62.86 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JUST has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00024403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00109731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.00715140 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00219421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00054422 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

