JUST Stablecoin (USDJ) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. JUST Stablecoin has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUST Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One JUST Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00023796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00107454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.79 or 0.00695993 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00055041 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00216387 BTC.

About JUST Stablecoin

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. The official website for JUST Stablecoin is just.network

Buying and Selling JUST Stablecoin

JUST Stablecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

