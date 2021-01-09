Juventus Fan Token Market Capitalization Tops $13.95 Million (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a total market cap of $13.95 million and $3.30 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $10.60 or 0.00025787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00022916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00104871 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.65 or 0.00566080 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00216562 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00050992 BTC.

About Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus

Juventus Fan Token Token Trading

Juventus Fan Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

