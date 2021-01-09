Juventus Fan Token Price Hits $10.39 on Major Exchanges (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be purchased for $10.39 or 0.00025572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $13.67 million and approximately $626,391.00 worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Juventus Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00109160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.37 or 0.00722307 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00055704 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00219531 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus . Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juventus Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juventus Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.