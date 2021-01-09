Karatgold Coin Market Cap Hits $3.82 Million (KBC)

Karatgold Coin (CURRENCY:KBC) traded 82.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Karatgold Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, YoBit, Coinbe and HitBTC. Karatgold Coin has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $16.00 worth of Karatgold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Karatgold Coin has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Karatgold Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00040409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.00285337 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.17 or 0.03237049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012791 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karatgold Coin Token Profile

Karatgold Coin is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. Karatgold Coin’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,728,252,687 tokens. Karatgold Coin’s official Twitter account is @karatbarsgmbh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Karatgold Coin is karatgold.io . The official message board for Karatgold Coin is medium.com/@karatgold

Buying and Selling Karatgold Coin

Karatgold Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, YoBit, HitBTC and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karatgold Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karatgold Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karatgold Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karatgold Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karatgold Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.