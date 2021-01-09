Karbo (KRB) Price Reaches $0.0734 on Major Exchanges

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Karbo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0734 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $651,625.14 and $481.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Karbo has traded up 23.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.05 or 0.00371086 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000796 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo (KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,878,400 coins. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karbo Coin Trading

Karbo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.