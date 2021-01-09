Kava.io 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $73.92 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Kava.io token can currently be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00004656 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $89.31 million and $73.92 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016953 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000633 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 114,542,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

Buying and Selling Kava.io

