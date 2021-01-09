Kcash 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.42 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and $2.42 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kcash has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Kcash

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

