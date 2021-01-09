Keep Network (KEEP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $786,403.00

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $109.05 million and approximately $786,403.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Keep Network

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,274,653 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

Keep Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

