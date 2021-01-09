Keep3rV1 Market Cap Hits $68.13 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $68.13 million and $13.17 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 token can now be bought for approximately $340.66 or 0.00838755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 56.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00109160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $293.37 or 0.00722307 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00055704 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00219531 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

