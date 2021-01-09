Keep3rV1 Price Reaches $359.15 (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $71.83 million and approximately $16.25 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 69% higher against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for approximately $359.15 or 0.00871181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00022872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00104694 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.74 or 0.00562139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00215887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00050382 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

