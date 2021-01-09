Keep4r (KP4R) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $107,404.00

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. During the last week, Keep4r has traded up 46% against the US dollar. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $960,604.15 and $107,404.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r token can currently be purchased for $13.40 or 0.00032913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00022989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00105021 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.50 or 0.00583142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00218655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00050866 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,661 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

Keep4r can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

