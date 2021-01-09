KeeperDAO (ROOK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.63 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $7.21 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 128.4% higher against the dollar. One KeeperDAO token can now be bought for $197.84 or 0.00484680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00023378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00106409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 68.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.50 or 0.00709215 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00218291 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00052368 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.