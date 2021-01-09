Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

KELYA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $21.11 on Friday. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a market cap of $829.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.