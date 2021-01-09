Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF)

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS:COOSF opened at $59.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48. Carbios SAS has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

About Carbios SAS

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company produces enzymated pellets for use in the production of biosourced and biodegradable plastics. It also recycles plastic waste into plastic materials; and produces polylactic acid.

