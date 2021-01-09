Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF)

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
OTCMKTS:COOSF opened at $59.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48. Carbios SAS has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $60.60.
About Carbios SAS
