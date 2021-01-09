Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €588.21 ($692.02).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KER shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) target price on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €650.00 ($764.71) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

EPA:KER opened at €586.30 ($689.76) on Friday. Kering SA has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €584.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €547.13.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

