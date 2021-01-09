Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KROS. BidaskClub cut Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In related news, Director Ran Nussbaum purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $70.93 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average is $51.54.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

