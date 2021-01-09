Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.59.

Several brokerages have commented on KEY. CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$26.00 price target on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$24.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.78. Keyera Corp. has a 52 week low of C$10.04 and a 52 week high of C$36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$712.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million. Analysts predict that Keyera Corp. will post 1.6086672 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.63%.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

