Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,106 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Keysight Technologies worth $17,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

NYSE KEYS opened at $146.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $147.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.43.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,722,047.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $708,278.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

