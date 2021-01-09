KickCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $62,317.00 (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,699.00 or 0.04182368 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00033548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.67 or 0.00292134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012737 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About KickCoin

KICK is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KickCoin is kickecosystem.com . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickecosystem

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

