KIMCHI.finance Trading 4,629.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 91.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. KIMCHI.finance has a market cap of $7.25 million and $191,284.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded 4,629.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KIMCHI.finance token can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00107615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.53 or 0.00677955 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00218573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00052588 BTC.

About KIMCHI.finance

KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 836,518,350 tokens. The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance

