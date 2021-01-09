Kin (KIN) Price Up 16.8% Over Last Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kin has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $104.61 million and approximately $709,172.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00023097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00106173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 86.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.29 or 0.00788282 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006382 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.