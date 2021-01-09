Kind Ads Token (KIND) Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Kind Ads Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a total market cap of $49,366.57 and approximately $38.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00042806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00033623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.49 or 0.03618661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.14 or 0.00290031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012876 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 tokens. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.