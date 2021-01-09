Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

KIN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.03. 294,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,993. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a current ratio of 12.71. The company has a market cap of $198.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.21. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $11.93.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, Director Denise Bevers sold 39,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $195,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,563,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,998,000 after acquiring an additional 81,934 shares during the period. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 590,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 31.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 92,114 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1,342.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 284,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 264,952 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

