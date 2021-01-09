Kingdom Game 4.0 Market Cap Hits $2.68 Million (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $24,503.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Trading

Kingdom Game 4.0 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

