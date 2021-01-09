Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) (LON:KGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) (LON:KGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 261.78 ($3.42).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) alerts:

Shares of KGF opened at GBX 286 ($3.74) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 272.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 271.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62. Kingfisher plc has a twelve month low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 326.20 ($4.26). The stock has a market cap of £6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 39.18.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.