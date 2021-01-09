Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of research firms have commented on KNSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $18.98 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.05.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $3,167,714.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

