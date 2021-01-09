KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.63.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,210,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $283.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.16 and a 200-day moving average of $215.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $287.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

