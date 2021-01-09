KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of KLA by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after acquiring an additional 534,158 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,856,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 263,710 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,204,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus raised their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KLA from $219.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $283.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $287.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

