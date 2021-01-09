Kleros Trading 34.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Kleros has a total market cap of $90.83 million and $3.08 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kleros has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar. One Kleros token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006433 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,319,631 tokens. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

