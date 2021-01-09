Klever 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,015.00 (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. Klever has a market capitalization of $19.97 million and $7,015.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klever has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00022938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00105322 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.65 or 0.00570138 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00217163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00051277 BTC.

Klever Token Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,306,705,984 tokens. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

Buying and Selling Klever

Klever can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.