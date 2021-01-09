Klever Price Tops $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, Klever has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Klever token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a market cap of $21.29 million and approximately $16,935.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00108990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.99 or 0.00720760 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00220133 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00055207 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,308,786,569 tokens. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

Buying and Selling Klever

Klever can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.