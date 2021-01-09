KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

In other news, Director John T. Collins sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at $18,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $163,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 56.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $211,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $3,042,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 133.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 145,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLXE stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. KLX Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($3.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($3.35). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLX Energy Services will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.