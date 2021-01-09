Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €106.73 ($125.56).

A number of brokerages have commented on KBX. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) stock opened at €116.34 ($136.87) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €107.93 and a 200-day moving average of €102.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 52-week high of €111.68 ($131.39). The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.80.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

