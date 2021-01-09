Komodo Price Up 25.1% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001506 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $75.83 million and $5.80 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.91 or 0.00176564 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00028616 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00037295 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,627,205 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.