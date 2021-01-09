Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 55.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,077,000 after acquiring an additional 349,450 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $10,805,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 83.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 161,584 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $5,432,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 18.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,305,000 after acquiring an additional 102,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

